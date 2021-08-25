Start-ups in Puducherry get a helping hand from CII

PUDUCHERRY

25 August 2021 14:17 IST

An innovation contest has been launched, for ideas that can translate into business models

In a bid to encourage youngsters to set up start-ups in the Union Territory, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has joined hands with Atal Incubation Centre - Pondicherry Engineering College (AICPEC), the Department of Industries and Commerce and the Department of Higher Education to launch an innovation contest targeting students from all streams.

The innovation contest is open to students in Engineering, Medical and Arts and Science Colleges. Students who have passed out from the colleges in the UT and are between the age group of 18 and 30 could participate.

After students get short-listed and give an online presentation of ideas, the jury comprising experts from the industry, officials and AICPEC staff, will judge, and an institution that assists in developing business models, would mentor the selected group or individual for the final pitch. The process will go on till next month and the selected students will have an opportunity to present their concept at the start-up summit scheduled to be held in October.

The winners would get a prototyping grant of up to ₹1.5 lakh and will be incubated by AICPEC to convert their ideas into business models, convenor for the event and past chairman, CII, M. Kalaiichelvan said.

According to him, after the start-up policy was launched in 2019, youngsters in the UT have shown a keen interest in entrepreneurship. “In the last one-and-a-half years, two start-ups got incubated and another 16 are getting incubated for venturing into business. Apart from AICPEC, we have incubation centres at Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College and Pondicherry University. We want more institutes to set up incubation centres,” he added.

Chairman of CII, Vijay Ganesh, said an innovation-based economy is possible through start-ups. To achieve the government’s objective to make the Indian economy a 5 trillion USD economy by 2025, besides accelerating the existing business models, it was important to kick start innovation-based businesses, he said.

CII past chairman M. Nandakumar said the start-up ecosystem got a fillip with the launch of the policy in 2019. “Colleges are introducing courses on entrepreneurship and encouraging more students to have sustained interactions with the industry. All these are significant achievements for the UT,” he said.