Stage set for biomining at Kurumbapet

Residents around the Kurumbapet dumping yard can now heave a sigh of relief with the Local Administration department starting the process to finalise the agency to be involved for biomining the 4.5 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at the 23-acre dump

Kurumbapet yard where the two municipalities and commune panchayats of Ariankuppam and Villianur have been dumping the solid waste for years, has been an irritant for residents in the area because of thick smoke that emanates as a result of frequent burning of waste and stench from the site.

“We are selecting a firm from among the two agencies that participated in the bidding process for awarding the task of biomining of the accumulated waste. We will be able to finalise the agency very soon,” a senior official told The Hindu.

Giving details of the two firms, the official said one was involved in a biomining project in Tamil Nadu and the other in Madhya Pradesh.

Explaining the technique, the official said the concept allowed loosening the layers of accumulated waste by spraying biocultures.

Waste segregation

Then using heavy machinery, the waste would be segregated into organic and inorganic substances.

While the organic waste would be composted, the inorganic material found in the waste such as plastics, rubber, cloth, leather, wood and glass items would be used by cement industry, the official said.

The project would cost around ₹15 crore, he said and added that the administration had approached the Centre for allocation of funds under the Swachh Bharat Mission programme.

Once the land was reclaimed, the LAD planned to set up an integrated waste processing plant to treat the waste generated in the town and two commune panchayats on a daily basis. The region generated around 350 tonnes of solid waste daily on an average, the official said.

One of the components of the plan was setting up a 250-tonne compost plant at the yard. The project was expected to cost the exchequer around ₹30 crore, the official said.