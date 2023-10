October 30, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Government employees and officers took the integrity pledge at the Chief Secretariat on Monday as part of Vigilance Awareness Week observance.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma administered the pledge. A. Muthamma, labour secretary, read out the Tamil version.

