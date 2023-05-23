ADVERTISEMENT

SSP Narra Chaitanya given charge of Law and Order

May 23, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Superintendent of Police Narra Chaitanya has been given charge of Law and Order in Puducherry. Senior Superintendent of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav, who was recently posted in the Union Territory, has been given charge of Crime and Intelligence. He will also hold additional charge of Traffic, Cyber Cell and Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System. Superintendent of Police Vishnu Kumar has been transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Karaikal. Superintendent of Police Manish has been posted as Commandant India Reserve Battalion, an order issued by Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma said.

