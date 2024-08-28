ADVERTISEMENT

Sriramulu appointed as consultant at IGGGH

Published - August 28, 2024 11:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Specialist grade government doctor G. Sriramulu has been appointed as a consultant at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute. This follows his retirement as the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a G.O., Dr. Sriramulu, has been reposted as consultant in the Health Department on attaining 62 years. He would also function as Nodal Officer, Advisor, Medical Education, in view of administrative “exigencies,” the order said. 

Dr. Sriramulu had retired from service on August 15. A few civic organisations had questioned the rationale behind the appointment of Dr. Sriramulu as consultant in the wake of certain allegations levelled against him while he was in service.

Memoranda were submitted to the Lieutenant-Governor and the Secretary, Health, recently, urging them not to reappoint the doctor in the Department and, instead, fill the vacancy of Director, Health and Family Welfare Services.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The government has also appointed M. Chitra as Senior Chief Medical Officer at the Primary Health Centre, Gorimedu. Dr. Chitra retired from service this month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US