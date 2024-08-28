Sriramulu appointed as consultant at IGGGH

Specialist grade government doctor G. Sriramulu has been appointed as a consultant at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute. This follows his retirement as the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry.

According to a G.O., Dr. Sriramulu, has been reposted as consultant in the Health Department on attaining 62 years. He would also function as Nodal Officer, Advisor, Medical Education, in view of administrative “exigencies,” the order said.

Dr. Sriramulu had retired from service on August 15. A few civic organisations had questioned the rationale behind the appointment of Dr. Sriramulu as consultant in the wake of certain allegations levelled against him while he was in service.

Memoranda were submitted to the Lieutenant-Governor and the Secretary, Health, recently, urging them not to reappoint the doctor in the Department and, instead, fill the vacancy of Director, Health and Family Welfare Services.

The government has also appointed M. Chitra as Senior Chief Medical Officer at the Primary Health Centre, Gorimedu. Dr. Chitra retired from service this month.