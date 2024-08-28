GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sriramulu appointed as consultant at IGGGH

Published - August 28, 2024 11:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Specialist grade government doctor G. Sriramulu has been appointed as a consultant at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute. This follows his retirement as the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry.

According to a G.O., Dr. Sriramulu, has been reposted as consultant in the Health Department on attaining 62 years. He would also function as Nodal Officer, Advisor, Medical Education, in view of administrative “exigencies,” the order said. 

Dr. Sriramulu had retired from service on August 15. A few civic organisations had questioned the rationale behind the appointment of Dr. Sriramulu as consultant in the wake of certain allegations levelled against him while he was in service.

Memoranda were submitted to the Lieutenant-Governor and the Secretary, Health, recently, urging them not to reappoint the doctor in the Department and, instead, fill the vacancy of Director, Health and Family Welfare Services.

The government has also appointed M. Chitra as Senior Chief Medical Officer at the Primary Health Centre, Gorimedu. Dr. Chitra retired from service this month.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.