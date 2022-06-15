‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ to be held on Sunday

Arrangements being made to accommodate 20,000 devotees at the Helipad: Minister

Sri Vari Tiru Kalyana Seva Trust in association with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam will organise ‘Sri Srinivasa Tirukalyana Urchavam,’ the wedding ceremony of Lord Venkateswara with his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, at Helipad, near airport, in Lawspet on June 19.

Minister for Public Works and president of the Trust K. Lakshminarayanan told journalists the ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam,’ would be held from 4. 15 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Arrangements were being made to accommodate around 20,000 devotees at the Helipad.

The deities would reach Puducherry on Saturday evening and would be kept at Vivekananda School in Lawspet. Temple priests from Tirupati will be performing various pujas on Sunday and the deities would be taken to the Helipad in procession, he said.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Puducherry Government Special Representative to New Delhi Malladi Krishna Rao and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy are slated to attend the ceremony.