Sri Lankan national undergoes liver transplant

Doctors at Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre (RIMC) here have performed a liver transplant for a 44-year-old Sri Lankan professor.

A statement issued by the hospital said that the transplant happened amidst challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the prospective donor turning out to be medically unfit to donate her organ.

According to the hospital, Prasanga Namal Karunarathne, the patient, working with the Government of Sri Lanka, was diagnosed with a rare auto-immune liver disease and was undergoing treatment in his country.

He approached RIMC in March when his condition worsened. As the family prepared to travel to Chennai with his wife willing to donate part of her liver, travel restrictions were imposed due to the pandemic.

With his condition deteriorating further, special arrangements were made for him to travel in a cargo flight along with his wife and two other family members in July with necessary approvals from respective governments.

Mohamed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director, RIMC, said that a routine CT scan conducted ahead of the transplant, however, revealed that his wife had features of a low-grade tumour arising from the small intestine, making her unable to donate.

Mr. Karunarathne’s brother-in-law, who had also travelled to Chennai, came forward to donate and the transplant was done in the last week of September, the statement said. His wife’s condition was also treated at the hospital.