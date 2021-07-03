Puducherry

Sri Lankan diplomats call on L-G

Doraisamy Venkateshwaran, Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to southern India, led a delegation of diplomats, who met Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Nivas on Friday.

The meeting explored various opportunities for collaboration.

Historic bonds

Mr. Venkateshwaran noted that Puducherry and Sri Lanka shared a lot of historical bonds through economic, political and cultural diplomacy.

There were also similarities in architecture and sea-side landscapes, Mr. Venkateshwaran said.

Ms. Soundararajan and Mr. Venkateshwaran also touched upon various developments and shared their views on cultural ties between the two regions.


