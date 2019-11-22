Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth to lead Constitution Day celebrations

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) has been chosen by the University Grants Commission (UGC) as a State Co-ordinating University to co-ordinate the activities and competitions for the year-long celebrations of the 70th anniversary of Constitution Day beginning on November 26 involving Universities and Colleges of Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar islands.

According to a press note, the SBV will be coordinating with higher education institutions in the regions of Puducherry and Andaman Nicobar islands by organising one programme pertaining to one fundamental duty each month.

The UGC has requested universities and affiliated colleges to make dedicated efforts to promote and spread awareness about the Constitution and fundamental duties among their students, teachers, staff and officials.

The list of activities will include workshops, guest lectures by eminent jurists, poster making, slogan writing and street plays. Various competitions will include essay writing, debates, mock parliament and moot courts. Subhash Chandra Parija, Vice-Chancellor of SBV, while thanking the UGC, said SBV will chalk up plans towards for creating awareness about the significance of the Constitution of India among the students, faculty, staff and the public.