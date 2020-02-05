Sri Aurobindo Society holds science meet

Sri Aurobindo Society recently held a four-day experiential science learning workshop on ‘Gamification of science through role-plays’ as part of taking education to a higher level through innovative science teaching.

The project was supported by the National Council for Science & Technology Communication, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India in collaboration with the Department of Education, government of Puducherry.

Chairperson, NCTE, Satbir Bedi, noted that school education was targeting higher marks and higher education as a package.

Instead of this, teachers and parents should focus on happiness quotient of education rather on the marks quotient of education.

She interacted with some students in the gathering and asked them about their ambitions.

She said the role of teachers is to help students achieve their ambitions in life.

A workshop for science teachers was led by Anshumala Gupta and a team of subject experts from Joy of Learning Foundation, New Delhi. About 45 teachers from various schools of Puducherry are attending this programme.

The workshop aimed to cover the hotspots in science vis-a-vis learning and covering subjects like physics, chemistry and life sciences through innovative role-plays and fun experiments. The basic idea is to convey tough scientific concepts through games and other interesting activities arousing the curiosity of children.

Dinakar, State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, Department of School Education, observed that the participants are a mix of experienced and new teachers, which would bring in considerable change in creating an eco-system for a more experiential and transformative learning process.

Vijay Poddar, Member Executive, Sri Aurobindo Society, in his address expressed the hope that the group of teachers would act as a core team to take science to the whole of Pondicherry.

He also said that this training programme should be a two-way route, the resource person to train the teachers and the teachers to share their own ideas with the resource persons.

Life skills

Rudra Goud, Director of School Education, said it is the responsibility of teachers to instil life skills, culture and values in children along with the regular syllabus.

Teachers should be trained in such a way that they have to identify the psychological needs of each and every child and act accordingly.

“Teaching science is interesting as well as challenging. Teachers should find out techniques to engage children to make them learn science at ease as well as internalise the fact that science should teach integrity and team spirit as well,” he said.

Only proper understanding of concepts and proper communication will help teachers to reach students easily. Ancient traditional knowledge system based on empirical observation was developed so much but we have lost the connect with the knowledge system and one of the challenges was to connect the students again with such system, he said.

T.P. Raghunath, Director, Sri Aurobindo Society (Education), Ajit Sabnis of Sri Aurobindo Society and Shalini Aranvindan of Sri Aurobindo Society also spoke.