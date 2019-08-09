Sri Aurobindo Library hoists ‘spiritual flag’

Sri Aurobindo Library hoisted the spiritual flag designed by Mirra Alfassa, spiritual associate of Sri Aurobindo and ‘The Mother’ atop its building on Francois Martin Street in Puducherry on Wednesday to mark the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir State and its reorganisation into two Union Territories.

Debranjan Chatterjee, a spokesperson of Sri Aurobindo Library, a part of the Sri Aurobindo Ashram said that the flag was hoisted just for a day to highlight the development in Jammu and Kashmir. The same flag was hoisted on November 1, 1954, when Puducherry, a former French colony became part of the Indian union following the Defacto Transfer, he said.

“It was the firm stand of the spiritual leader and The Mother that India is one and Sri Aurobindo also championed a united India. The flag is hoisted on four occasions every year including the birth anniversaries of The Mother and Sri Aurobindo.”

The Mother had said that whenever a separated part rejoins with India, the flag which Sri Aurobindo called the spiritual flag of united India, should be hoisted in the ashram.

Mr. Chatterjee claimed that the flag was hoisted at the request of the most of the devotees of the ashram and it has nothing to do with the ashram. “There is no political overtone in this step,” he claimed.