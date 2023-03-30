Sri Aurobindo Chair established at Pondicherry University to promote his teachings

March 30, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Chair of Sri Aurobindo at Pondicherry University seeks to formulate oriented degree programmes, diplomas, certificate courses, internships, webinars and workshops to contribute in the advancement of knowledge and propagate the message of Sri Aurobindo, with an emphasis on youth.

Addressing the Chair’s inaugural seminar on ‘Celebrating the life and Philosophy of Sri Aurobindo’ since it was established at the University in the 2022-23 academic session, Richa Tiwari, Chair of Sri Aurobindo, said the objectives also included designing short-term capacity-building programmes and inter-university and inter-collegiate post-graduate and research-level dialogues.

The event, which was held in collaboration with the Government of Puducherry and under the guidance of Ministry of Home Affairs, also featured the unveiling of photographs of Sri Aurobindo and his spiritual collaborator The Mother.

According to the Chair, efforts will be initiated to effect an inner re-engineering of the mind, body and spirit based on philosophy of life and social values of Sri Aurobindo in collaboration with all stakeholders.

B.B. Mohanty, dean, School of Social Sciences and International Studies, Pondicherry University, touched upon the multifaceted personality of Sri Aurobindo who was a poet, nationalist, philosopher and yogi. Sri Aurobindo’s philosophy of spirituality is not confined to a particular section of the society but addresses humanity as a whole, he said.

Rishita Gupta, Officer on Special Duty, Department of Rural Development, said the Chair was set up with the joint efforts of the Ministry of Home Affairs and enthusiasm of the Government of Puducherry to propagate the vision of Sri Aurobindo’s philosophy.

She urged the youth to not confine their experience of Sri Aurobindo to reading his voluminous and varied books but to imbibe the energy and spirit of his works.

Pradeep Narang, chairman of Sri Aurobindo Society, while lauding the establishment of the much-awaited Chair at Pondicherry University, stated that spirituality was a core value of Indian culture. These values can be restored in their original spirit through an understanding of Sri Aurobindo’s life and the legacy of his vast literature.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University suggested that the University itself could perhaps have been named after Sri Aurobindo.

The event also featured the launch of the book, “Sri Aurobindo: An Extraordinary Phenomenon” edited by V. Ananda Reddy and Larry Seidlitz.

A panel discussion led by Nanda Kishor, Department of Politics and International Studies, Beloo Mehra, Auro Bharati, Sri Aurobindo Society and Shiva Kumar, director, Sri Aurobindo Foundation for Integral Education and Research (SAFIER), and moderated by Priti Umamaheshwaram, SAFIER discussed Sri Aurobindo’s thoughts on new-world order and writings on Indian culture and integral education.