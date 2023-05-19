Spurious liquor deaths in T.N. | Puducherry CM refuses to comment on criticism against his government

May 19, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday refused to comment on the criticism levelled against his government in connection with the recent liquor tragedy in Tamil Nadu.

“Inquiries are on in connection with the liquor tragedy. The Tamil Nadu government has launched a probe. We are also monitoring the case. After full details emerge, I will comment on the issue,” he replied to a query from reporters, at the press conference he held on Friday to announce the Class X board exam results.

The Congress party has alleged that laxity on the part of the government had led to transportation of spurious liquor from Puducherry, which resulted in the death of over a dozen persons who consumed it, in neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the reason for the sudden removal of T. Sudhakar from the post of Deputy Commissioner, Excise, on Thursday, the Chief Minister said this was part of routine administrative changes. These administrative changes had been due, he added.

Asked if the government was satisfied with the functioning of Excise Department, the Chief Minister said, “The department has raised a revenue of more than ₹ 1,300 crore so far this financial year.” He refused to comment further on the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT