Spot admission for vacant PG seats in Pondicherry University on Aug. 30

August 29, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University has decided to fill the vacant seats with spot admission to various 5-year Integrated PG programmes, based on the results of CUET(UG) – 2023 on August 30, 2023 at 10 a.m.

The interested candidates who desire to take admissions in the Integrated PG programmes for the academic year 2023-24 based on the CUET(UG) – 2023 can physically report to the respective Heads of Departments.

The admission will be made as per the order of merit / ranking from among those who report against the available vacancies. Candidates should come with all necessary original certificates

The preferences for selection of candidates at the time of spot admission are given on the University website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the candidates may refer to the information brochure available on the University website for the eligibility criteria and the required domain subject(s) for the programmes at: www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2023-24/.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.