Sports kits distributed to students in 10 schools in Puducherry
Initiative is part of a joint project by the Dept. of Science and Technology and Sri Aurobindo Society
Sports kits were distributed to schoolchildren as part of health action project by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS).
The utility bag has several sets of sports equipment and a first aid kit and aims to promote a culture of physical fitness in children. The DST-SAS project is under implementation in 10 government schools in Puducherry.
According to T.P. Raghunath, director of Svarnim, SAS’s multidimensional initiative, the project team has been looking at the school health data proactively and framing actionable interventions, including looking at the health status of children, addressing BMI (body mass index) related problems and taking an experiential, holistic approach to nutrition, including promoting kitchen gardens at schools and their neighbourhoods.
Education Minister A. Namassivayam distributed the sports kits to physical education/nodal teachers at a recent function in the presence of P.T. Rudra Goud, Director, School Education, Mr. Raghunath and R. Senthilkumar, project investigator, Svarnim.
