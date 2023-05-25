Sports facilities, infrastructure in government school at Kadhirkamam getting the much-awaited upgrade

May 25, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

With the largest intake of students among State-run schools, the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Kadhirkamam, is finally set to get a much-needed upgrade of its sports and other infrastructure.

Other than sports infrastructure, the school would also see its facade getting a facelift after being left in a bad condition for a long time. “We have been demanding upgradation of sports facilities as the students were showing a lot of interest. Now, the government has decided to construct an indoor stadium and a basketball court. The facility could be utilised for many other government school students and sports enthusiasts,” a teacher said.

The indoor stadium would come up in front of the open ground and the basketball court on the rear area of the campus, he said. A multi-purpose auditorium has already been constructed, he added.

“More than anything else, the students and teachers were terrified about the dilapidated condition of the portico of the school, waiting to collapse any moment. The old facade has recently been demolished. The portico will also be given a facelift,” said another teacher.

The teacher said the Indira Gandhi Arts and Science College which was hitherto functioning on the school campus has been shifted to Indira Nagar Government Higher Secondary School.

“This will give us more space for improving facilities for students and augmenting the infrastructure. Around 1,200 students are studying in the school and so there is scope for improvement of the infrastructure,” he added.

A Tiruchi-based non-governmental organisation, in association with Bharat Petroleum, has come forward to construct toilet blocks to address the sanitation needs of the school. It was one of the long pending demands of the students to have more toilets, said a parent.

The government has announced in this year’s annual Budget its plan to take up infrastructure development in schools. Under the ‘Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India’, the territorial administration has selected 12 schools for infrastructure development. Facilities will be improved with a grant of ₹2 crore to each of the schools.