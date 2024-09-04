ADVERTISEMENT

Sports and games for differently-abled held in Puducherry

Published - September 04, 2024 10:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Rotary Club of Pondicherry Cosmos and Social Welfare Department hosted sports and games for differently-abled persons. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rotary Club of Pondicherry Cosmos tied up with the Department of Social Welfare to organise a fun-filled outing for differently-abled youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan inaugurated the event that attracted over 200 participants across the Union Territory.

The activities included individual and team sports such as cricket, stick walking, throw ball and kabbadi.

Speaker R. Selvam presided over the valedictory session.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

V.P.S. Ramesh, Executive Director of Sapthagiri Groups, presented medals and shields to the winning individuals and teams respectively. All participants were presented with a participation certificate and a gift voucher. The event was supported by Rajendra’s Men & Women stores and The Posh Hospitals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US