Sports and games for differently-abled held in Puducherry

Published - September 04, 2024 10:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Rotary Club of Pondicherry Cosmos and Social Welfare Department hosted sports and games for differently-abled persons.

Rotary Club of Pondicherry Cosmos and Social Welfare Department hosted sports and games for differently-abled persons. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rotary Club of Pondicherry Cosmos tied up with the Department of Social Welfare to organise a fun-filled outing for differently-abled youth.

Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan inaugurated the event that attracted over 200 participants across the Union Territory.

The activities included individual and team sports such as cricket, stick walking, throw ball and kabbadi.

Speaker R. Selvam presided over the valedictory session.

V.P.S. Ramesh, Executive Director of Sapthagiri Groups, presented medals and shields to the winning individuals and teams respectively. All participants were presented with a participation certificate and a gift voucher. The event was supported by Rajendra’s Men & Women stores and The Posh Hospitals.

