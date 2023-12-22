Spirituality helps in gaining peace of mind, says Rangasamy

December 22, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The inaugural session of a two-day national conference, held as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary poet-cum-nationalist Sri Aurobindo on Friday, turned out to be an occasion for Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to reflect on the nature of spirituality.

Speaking after inaugurating the conference, organised by the Department of Art and Culture at Kamarajar Manimandapam, the Chief Minister said people might have different views on the subject of spirituality, but it certainly helps “bring a transformation in the mind”.

“Starting a spiritual journey is not easy. Some people may ask about the gains you make after becoming spiritual. But only those who have undergone the spiritual journey will understand its importance. Even if you don’t get anything [else], you will attain peace of mind. Being spiritual also helps control desire,” the Chief Minister said.

Recalling the transformation Sri Aurobindo himself had in his life from being a revolutionary to a saint, the Chief Minister said the journey could have been a difficult period.

“The spiritual qualities of Puducherry may also have contributed to the transformation. This is a land of saints. His [Aurobindo’s] arrival and stay in Puducherry also brought global recognition for the place. The Aurobindo Ashram forms an important part of the tourist itinerary,” he said.

Mr. Rangasamy had, in his Budget speech, announced the decision to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Aurobindo as a government event. The two-day conference is being attended by scholars from across the country.

Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar and Independent legislator Sivasankaran were present.

