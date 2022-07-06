Spike sees new high of 168 COVID-19 cases in U.T.

132 of the fresh cases reported in Puducherry

The Union Territory recorded 168 fresh COVID-19 cases against 81 recoveries on Wednesday. While 132 of the fresh cases, which were detected from 2,452 tests, were reported in Puducherry, Karaikal recorded 31 and Yanam five. No new case was reported in Mahe in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 6.85%, case fatality rate 1.17% and recovery rate 98.45%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 629 active cases (nine in hospital and 620 in home isolation), a total of 1,67,091 cases and 1,64,500 recovered patients. Of an estimated 22.98 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 19.42 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 962 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,47,619 vaccine doses.