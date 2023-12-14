Spike in dog bite cases raises concern in U.T., residents call for government intervention

December 14, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

As Puducherry grapples with an increasing number of stray dog bite cases, the clamour to bring down the population of canines roaming on streets through Animal Birth Control programme has become louder.

The sudden spike in cases of stray dog bites has become a huge concern for residents. In the recent week, the government general hospital has attended to around 30 dog bite cases on a single day. The attack by packs of free-ranging dogs were reported from Lawspet, Orleanpet, Villianur, Muthialpet and Mudaliarpet areas. Not just the residential areas, dog bit cases were reported from the campus of Pondicherry University.

“We have been hearing for a long time about the launch of Animal Birth Control programme by the local bodies. But the population of dogs has only gone up. It is very scary to ride a two-wheeler or cycle during night as the dogs behave in aggressive manner. In a way, allowing the population of dogs to grow is cruelty to the animal as they are not getting proper food and shelter. They get injured and also suffer from skin diseases,” said R. Segar, a resident of Orleanpet.

Data available with the Health Department revealed that as many as 23,752 persons were given treatment by government hospitals for dog bite cases. In the month of October and November, 4,242 dog bite cases were attended to by the Government General Hospital. The maximum number of cases reported this year was in May (2,447 cases) and March (2,442 cases), data revealed.

An official in the health department said that the free treatment given to the victims of dog bite cases was putting an additional financial burden on the government. So far this year, the government has incurred an expenditure of around ₹99 lakh for administering anti-rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin to victims of dog bites. “In majority of cases, the people were attacked by stray dogs. Only a few incidents are related to domestic dogs. We are also getting accidents involving two-wheeler riders when the dogs suddenly cross roads or chase vehicles,” he said.

Breeding season

Veterinarian K. Coumarane, Joint Director, Department of Animal Husbandry and Animal Welfare, said the recent spike in dog bite cases may be due to their breeding season. “Now, it is the breeding season for dogs. During the period, pack of male dogs will be roaming free. They could easily get agitated. They also get aggressive when they are stressed due to lack of food and what they see as intimidation. Proper implementation of ABC is the best solution.,” he said.

He further added that proper registration of pet dogs should be done. “In towns, 50% of the dogs found on streets are abandoned by pet owners. Proper registration and their annual renewal should be made mandatory,”’ he added.

The Pondicherry and Oulgaret Municipalities have now engaged Hyderabad-based Vet’s Society for Animal Welfare and Rural Development for ABC programme. Commissioner of Pondicherry Municipality S. Sivakumar said the ABC programme has been intensified. After the sterilisation, anti-rabies vaccine was administered to the dog and it was let out in the same place from where it was caught.

Oulgaret Commissioner A Suresh Raj said the Local Administration Department was working with Health authorities to administer anti-rabies vaccine to all dogs, including those done before. “A comprehensive programme is being worked out by the government for vaccination. Besides intensifying the ABC programme, our municipality has recently engaged Bark India to conduct awareness programme among school children to educate them on the practices to be followed while spotting a stray canine,” he said.

Veterinarian with Vet’s Society, Sabari Rajan, said they had already done ABC on 1,100 stray dogs caught from Oulgaret Municipality limit. “We have started the programme in Pondicherry Municipality this month. We have already done 30 surgeries. We will be intensifying the programme in the days to come,” he said.

According to an official, the government provide ₹ 1,650 per dog for ABC and vaccination. Bark India representative, Lasaras, said it was important for people not to intimidate the dogs. “People should avoid eye contact, not harm them and run while spotting the animal. Better not to touch the dog if you are a stranger to the animal or while being in a new locality. We need to create a better environment for the animal to survive also,”’ he said.