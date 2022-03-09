SpiceJet to resume services from Puducherry airport on March 27
SpiceJet will resume its operations from Puducherry airport on March 27.
The Chief Minister’s Office said the private operator had started accepting bookings for flights in the Puducherry-Bengaluru and Puducherry-Hyderabad sectors from March 27.
The Hyderabad flight will start at 12.05 p.m. and reach Puducherry at 1.30 p.m. It will start its return journey at 4. 30 p.m. and reach Hyderabad at 6.15 p.m.
For Bengaluru, the flight will start from Puducherry at 1.50 p.m. and reach its destination at 2.50 p.m. It will take off from Bengaluru at 3.20 p.m. and reach Puducherry at 4.10 p.m., the release said.
The air operator had stopped services to both sectors after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
