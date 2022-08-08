Spice Jet to start services to Tirupati, Kochi from Puducherry Airport

The new routes have been chosen after assessing the number of travellers between Puducherry-Tirupati and Puducherry-Kochi sectors, says the Minister. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

Alliance Air plans to start daily services to Bengaluru in another two months: AAI official

Puducherry Airport is gearing up to host more air travellers, starting October, with the lone operator from here, Spice Jet, getting clearance to launch additional services to Tirupati and Kochi.

The private operator has decided to provide services to Tirupati on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while the flight to Cochin will be on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

In addition, Alliance Air has plans to start daily services to Bengaluru in another two months, an official with Airports Authority of India said.

“We have received information that Spice Jet has got necessary clearance from the DGCA to start services from Puducherry to Tirupati and Kochi. They have even set October 30 as the date for the first flight to Cochin and announced the schedule, “ Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, who also handles the Civil Aviation portfolio, told The Hindu.

The new routes, the Minister said were chosen after assessing the number of travellers between Puducherry- Tirupati and Puducherry-Kochi sectors. The response from passengers seemed very encouraging to start services, he added.

“Adding the two sectors is definitely going to enhance the tourism potential of the Union Territory and encourage more operators to come. We are in talks with several private operators to provide air connectivity to other major destinations in the country, “ he said.

Director of Puducherry Airport Vijay Upadhya said the Puducherry - Hyderabad sector had witnessed high frequency of air travel since Spice Jet launched its operations. “It is almost 80 to 100% capacity very day. But Bengaluru sector has witnessed some dip in passenger volume. The addition of two more destinations will be of significance. We are working with the local government to provide all logistical support for the service providers, “ he said.