ADVERTISEMENT

Speeding jeep rams into motorbike in Puducherry, kills man and his teenage son

December 21, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Police said the driver of the jeep had escaped, leaving his vehicle behind; a case has been registered

The Hindu Bureau

A man and his teenage son were killed when a speeding jeep rammed into the motorbike they were riding, in Koodapakkam on the night of Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

The Traffic Police Station, West, identified the deceased as Thirumurugan, 47, and Aravindraj, 13, hailing from Agaram, Koodapakkam. While Thirumurugan was declared brought dead to the Government General Hospital, his son died at a private hospital near Ousteri a few hours after the accident.. 

After the accident, the driver of the jeep escaped, leaving the vehicle behind. Angry residents, broke the windscreen of the vehicle. A case has been registered against the owner of the jeep.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US