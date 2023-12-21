GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Speeding jeep rams into motorbike in Puducherry, kills man and his teenage son

Police said the driver of the jeep had escaped, leaving his vehicle behind; a case has been registered

December 21, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A man and his teenage son were killed when a speeding jeep rammed into the motorbike they were riding, in Koodapakkam on the night of Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

The Traffic Police Station, West, identified the deceased as Thirumurugan, 47, and Aravindraj, 13, hailing from Agaram, Koodapakkam. While Thirumurugan was declared brought dead to the Government General Hospital, his son died at a private hospital near Ousteri a few hours after the accident.. 

After the accident, the driver of the jeep escaped, leaving the vehicle behind. Angry residents, broke the windscreen of the vehicle. A case has been registered against the owner of the jeep.

