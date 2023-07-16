ADVERTISEMENT

Speeding car mows down three women fish vendors waiting at bus stop on ECR

July 16, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The injured were admitted to Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences

The Hindu Bureau

Six women fish vendors were mowed down by a speeding car leaving three women dead and three seriously injured while they were waiting at a bus stop at Kilputhupattu near Kottakuppam on the East Coast Road in the early hours of July 16.

The deceased were identified as Lakshmi, 48, Govindammal, 46 and Gengammal, 45, all residents of Pudukuppam. The incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m.

Police said Lakshmi, Govindammal, Gengammal, Nayagam, Prema, and Hemala were waiting at a bus stop to board a bus when a speeding car bound to Puducherry from Chennai hit them. While Lakshmi, Govindammal, and Gengammal died on the spot, the injured were admitted to Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Police said G. Vigneshwaran, 22 of Kakkan colony in Nungambakkam, Chennai who was at the wheel drove the car in a very rash and negligent manner resulting in the accident. Four others who were travelling in the car sustained minor injuries. Further investigations are on.

