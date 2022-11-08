Puducherry

Special summary revision of electoral rolls from today

A special summary revision of electoral rolls will be taken up from November 9, with January 1, 2023, as the qualifying date for enrolment, as per the instruction of the Election Commission of India.

In a statement, Collector D. Mohan said the month-long electoral roll revision process would commence on November 9 and continue up to December 8 in all polling booths. Individuals seeking inclusion of name in the voters’ list shall submit their details on Form 6, those seeking deletion of names shall submit Form 7, and those seeking change of address or change in constituency shall submit details in Form 8, and those seeking linking of voter id to Aadhaar may submit Form 6 B.

The inclusion of names or changes to voter id may also be done online through www.nvsp.in by clicking apply online/correction of entries. Individuals may also download voters helpline App or alternatively use the toll-free number 1950.


