Special passport mela in Puducherry on Saturday

The Regional Passport Office, Chennai, will hold a special passport mela at the Passport Seva Kendra here on Saturday to facilitate submission of applications by frequent travellers facing hardships such as waiting to get appointments.

According to a release, the Kendra will function on Saturday like any other normal working day and accept applications as per time slots allotted to applicants.

Approximately, 200 applicants are expected to benefit from the mela.

To participate in the mela, applicants will have to log on to the official website www.passportindia.gov.in register online, generate ARN (Application Registration Number), pay online fees and get an appointment. Applicants should bring the printout of the ARN with appointment details to the kendra along with the requisite documents in originals, apart from a set of self-attested photo copies.

Only applications under fresh and reissue categories will be entertained.

The appointment slots will be issued on Wednesday at 2.30 p.m. On the day of the mela, applications will be accepted solely as per appointments.

Applications for PCCs, walk-ins, including on-hold or refused tokens, will not be entertained at the mela, the release said.