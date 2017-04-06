Special passport mela for frequent travellers

The Regional Passport Office, Chennai, will be holding a ‘Special Passport Mela’ on Saturday in Puducherry in order to meet the public demand and to facilitate submission of applications for frequent travellers due to extended delay in getting appointments.

Passport Seva Laghu Kendra at Puducherry will function on Saturday like any other normal working day and accept applications as per time slots allotted to the applicants. Approximately, 2,500 applicants are expected to be benefitted from this mela.

The special passport mela is also being simultaneously held at Passport Seva Kendras at Saligramam, Tambaram and Aminjikarai in Chennai.

To participate in the mela, applicants have to log on to the official website (www.passportindia.gov.in, register on-line, generate ‘ARN’ [Application Registration Number], and pay online fees and then take appointment.

Documents required

Applicants participating in the mela should bring the print-out of ARN with appointment details, to the PSKs along with the requisite documents in originals, plus one set of self attested photo copies. The Passport Office has made it clear that only applications under fresh and reissue categories would be accepted. Applications under Tatkal or PCC categories would not be entertained.

The despatch of appointments along with the allotted time has begun on Wednesday.

Walk-ins with on-hold or refused tokens will not be entertained.