ADVERTISEMENT

Special nutrition programme for infants launched in Villupuram

March 02, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Over 4,100 children were identified with nutritional deficiency during a survey of 1.29 lakh children across Villupuram district and they would be provided with nutrition kits and RUTF for 56 days

The Hindu Bureau

Collector C. Palani distributed Nutrition kits and Ready to use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) to mothers of infants and children at Maruthur in the district on Tuesday.

According to a press release, 4,191 children identified with nutritional deficiency during a survey of 1.29 lakh children across Villupuram district would be provided with nutrition kits and RUTF for 56 days spanning eight weeks under a special nutrition programme.

As many as 863 mothers were given the nutrition kits while 3,328 children were given RUTF in the district. Officials said the kit contains iron syrup, dates, and nutritional supplements, while the RUTF contains a mixture of groundnut, milk powder, oil, sugar, vitamins and minerals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US