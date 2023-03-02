HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special nutrition programme for infants launched in Villupuram

Over 4,100 children were identified with nutritional deficiency during a survey of 1.29 lakh children across Villupuram district and they would be provided with nutrition kits and RUTF for 56 days

March 02, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Collector C. Palani distributed Nutrition kits and Ready to use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) to mothers of infants and children at Maruthur in the district on Tuesday.

According to a press release, 4,191 children identified with nutritional deficiency during a survey of 1.29 lakh children across Villupuram district would be provided with nutrition kits and RUTF for 56 days spanning eight weeks under a special nutrition programme.

As many as 863 mothers were given the nutrition kits while 3,328 children were given RUTF in the district. Officials said the kit contains iron syrup, dates, and nutritional supplements, while the RUTF contains a mixture of groundnut, milk powder, oil, sugar, vitamins and minerals.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.