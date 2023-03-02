Special nutrition programme for infants launched in Villupuram

March 02, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Collector C. Palani distributed Nutrition kits and Ready to use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) to mothers of infants and children at Maruthur in the district on Tuesday.

According to a press release, 4,191 children identified with nutritional deficiency during a survey of 1.29 lakh children across Villupuram district would be provided with nutrition kits and RUTF for 56 days spanning eight weeks under a special nutrition programme.

As many as 863 mothers were given the nutrition kits while 3,328 children were given RUTF in the district. Officials said the kit contains iron syrup, dates, and nutritional supplements, while the RUTF contains a mixture of groundnut, milk powder, oil, sugar, vitamins and minerals.