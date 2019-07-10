Special learning drive launched for children at govt. schools

Sri Aurobindo Society in collaboration with the Directorate of School Education and Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, (IIT-M) on Tuesday launched ‘C Minus 4’, an educational initiative in 10 government schools in Puducherry. M. Kuppusamy, Joint Director of School Education, inaugurated the awareness programme at the Directorate of School Education.

T.P. Raghunath, Director, Svarnim Puducherry, Sri Aurobindo Society, said the C Minus 4 programme is part of an effort to create employable youth by imparting skills to students by a well-tested programme where Children of Class C (eg. Class VII) would be trained in cognitive and non-cognitive skills to teach Children of Class C Minus 4 (eg. Class IV). The team from IIT Madras headed by Prof. Pijush Ghosh of Department of Applied Mechanics and Anuradha would be conducting an awareness workshop for teachers of the 10 government schools. This will be followed by an intensive five-day training workshop for students of class VIII along with their mentor teachers where the IIT-M team will impart training to take the programme forward.

Logisitc support

Sri Aurobindo Society would be facilitating and supporting the programme by providing logistic support as well as looking at the impact of the programme’s outcomes, Mr. Raghunath said. Vijay Poddar, Member Executive, (Admin and Finance), Sri Aurobindo Society, said the programme was part of the Sri Aurobindo Svarnim Puducherry (Golden Puducherry) initiative to commemorate the 75th year of Indian independence as well as the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo which would fall on the August 15, 2022. As part of the initiative, the society has planned to bring in the best practices in education, health, agriculture and tourism sectors to transform Puducherry into a model State by ringing in the participation of all stakeholders across government, non-government, corporate, educational institutions of excellence and peoples’ institutions.