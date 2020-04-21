Special investigation team to monitor cases related to sale of liquor in Puducherry

A special investigation team (SIT) headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rahul Alwal has been constituted to monitor the probe into all cases pertaining to sale of liquor during lockdown.

“The SIT will monitor the cases registered after March 22. Mr Alwal has been tasked to ensure expeditious investigation in all cases and successful prosecution thereafter under the direct supervision of Inspector General of Police Surender Singh Yadav,” a police release said here on Tuesday.

The police had registered more than 60 cases, including against an excise tahsildar and an assistant sub inspector of police, in connection with sale of liquor when prohibitory orders were in place.

The excise department had also cancelled the license of 38 liquor outlets, including IMFL and arrack shops, for selling liquor during the ban period.

In a related development, the government on Tuesday shifted Deputy Commissioner (Excise) J. Dayalane and posted Sub Collector (Revenue) South, Shashvat Saurabh in his place.