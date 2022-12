Special eye camp for police personnel held in Puducherry

December 18, 2022 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Puducherry

The Police Department, in association with the Puducherry State Health Mission and Government General Hospital organised a special eye camp for police personnel above 50 years of age. About 160 police personnel, along with their family members participated and benefited from the camp which was conducted at the Police Training School in Gorimedu. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

