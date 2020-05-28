Special excise duty leads to slump in liquor sales in Puducherry

A liquor shop in Puducherry looks empty without customers. Photo: T. Singaravelou

PUDUCHERRY

28 May 2020 16:47 IST

On day one the sales was ₹2.10 lakh, later it came down ₹40,000

to The enthusiasm witnessed among customers in the first few hours after IMFL outlets re-opened in Puducherry on Monday has slowly faded.

Prior to the opening of IMFL outlets, the government had imposed a special excise duty on liquor brands to make prices on a par with neighbouring States and to prevent influx of people from bordering districts to buy liquor.

The levy of additional tax had spiralled the rate of 154 out of the total 920 brands available in U.T. These brands are commonly available in Puducherry and neighbouring districts of T.N.

Advertising

Advertising

“On the first day, we achieved a sales figure of ₹2.10 lakh. And of the total sales, at least ₹90,000 will go as excise duty,” said an owner of a leading IMFL outlet.

In the last two days, the figure has come to around ₹30,000 to ₹40,000. Several regular customers have either reduced or started completely avoiding alcohol, he said.

In most outlets, the sales ranged from 20% to 30% of normal business which hardly sufficed to mange operational cost, said another shop owner.

Many customers of local brands had shifted to arrack as was evident from long queues in front of country-made alcohol outlets in town and urban areas, he added.

“Maybe during the time of financial crisis people have become discretionary in spending. Things may change once the lockdown is lifted nation-wide. But we are not going to clock the past figures,” he said.

When contacted, Public Works Minister A.Namassivayam said the government was able to achieve the immediate target. “We wanted to reduce the flow of customers from neighbouring districts. Certainly the sales have come down and we will look into the revenue aspect,” he added.

The U.T. had witnessed a steep increase in excise duty collection during the last few years. While in 2017-18, the government netted an excise revenue of ₹769 crore, the figure has jumped to ₹850 crore in 2018- 19. Of the total excise revenue achieved during 2018-19, the proceeds from arrack accounted for only 11%.