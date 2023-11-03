Special electoral roll revision exercise to kick off tomorrow

November 03, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Arrangements are in place for the special summary revision of electoral rolls as per the direction of the Election Commission of India that will be held over two weekends in the Union Territory beginning Saturday, Chief Electoral Officer P. Jawahar said.

In a press note, the CEO said the campaign scheduled for November 4 and 5, and November 18 and 19, will have January 1, 2024 as qualifying date for new voters. The electors can also seek corrections (errors relating to name, gender, date of birth/age, address, mobile number, photo etc) or seek deletions in the electoral roll.

Prospective electors who would attain the age of 18 years as on April 1, July 7 or October 1 in 2024 can also file their application in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special camps have been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in all polling stations of Puducherry for the convenience of the public. Similar camps will be conducted on November 18 and 19.

The CEO appealed to the public to utilise the opportunity and file applications to enrol their names and also to make corrections and deletions in the electoral roll.

Voters can also use the voter helpline app, nvsp.in, and voters.eci.gov.in, to enrol themselves in the electoral roll and seek corrections and deletions by submitting necessary documentary proof.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.