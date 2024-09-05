GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special education teachers lauded for their efforts

Published - September 05, 2024 10:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
K. Swarnambika, Deputy Secretary and Director of Auroville Foundation, interacting with students at the Shri Patcheappane School for the Hearing Impaired.

K. Swarnambika, Deputy Secretary and Director of Auroville Foundation, interacting with students at the Shri Patcheappane School for the Hearing Impaired. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

K. Swarnambika, Deputy Secretary and Director of Auroville Foundation, led a Teachers’ Day event at the Shri Patcheappane School for the Hearing Impaired, on Thursday.

Ms. Swarnambika, who shared with the students her experience as an IPS officer, emphasised the importance of education and values in building a better society. She appreciated the skills of the students who had put up an exhibition of eco-friendly, reusable, and hand-crafted products. She commended the students for their remarkable contribution, including blood donation drives and donor awareness campaigns, to society.

She complimented Sarasvady Sunder, founder-president of the school, and assured the institution of securing assistance from the Ministry of Education.

