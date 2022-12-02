Special drive to book errant bus drivers

December 02, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The traffic police will be conducting a special drive from next week to ensure that private and government bus drivers halt at designated bus stops and adhere to scheduled timings and traffic rules, and do not violate the speed limit.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Superintendent of Police (Traffic), North and East, C. Maran, said the police will intensify on-road presence to track down buses violating traffic rules. Drivers, conductors and bus owners will be held accountable for violations during surprise inspections.

The traffic police have directed bus drivers to park their vehicles only inside the bay marked for the purpose, or at designated bus stops. Buses should not be halted in the middle of the road for onboarding or deboarding passengers. Those who defy this instruction and cause traffic snarls will be held responsible, Mr. Maran said.

He said strict action will be taken against bus drivers found driving in a rash manner, jumping signals or violating stop lines. Enforcement had been stepped up, he said.