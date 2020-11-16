Special drive for summary revision of electoral rolls

PUDUCHERRY

16 November 2020 00:51 IST

Publication of integrated draft poll roll is scheduled today

The Election Department will carry out a special drive for summary revision of photo electoral rolls aimed at publishing the final electoral roll for the Union Territory by January 20, as per a directive of the Election Commission of India.

A press note from Chief Electoral Officer Shurbir Singh said the revision drive would reference January 1, 2021, as qualifying date for all the Assembly Constituencies in the Union Territory of Puducherry, as per the following schedule.

The publication of integrated draft electoral roll is scheduled for November 16 and the period for filing claims and objections will be from Monday to December 15.

The special campaign dates are November 28 (Saturday) and 29 (Sunday), December 12 (Saturday) and 13 (Sunday).

The disposal of claims and objections will be undertaken by January 5, checking of health parameters and obtaining Commission's permission for final publication by January 14 and updating database and printing of supplements and final publication of electoral roll on January 20.

The applications for inclusion, objections to inclusion, and corrections in entries can be filed through voterportal.eci.gov.in.

This service is fully free of cost. The electors can also obtain forms and submit filled forms at the respective polling stations, office of The Electoral Registration Officers / Asst. Electoral Registration Officers from November 16 to December 15 and also on the aforementioned four special campaigns days.

Produce documents

The applicants will have to produce any one of the following documents as proof of their ordinary residence to get registered as electors in the respective Assembly constituency.

First-time voters require copy of the EPIC of the father/mother, copy of proof of birth (Birth Certificate/TC).

The left out/migrated electors require a copy of the EPIC of their immediate relative, copy of the EPIC issued to them at the previous place of residence, copy of proof of birth (birth certificate/TC), copy of Bank Kisan or Post Office/bank current pass book or ration card or passport or driving license or Income Tax assessment order or latest water/telephone /electricity /gas connection bill for that address either in the name of the applicant or in the name of his/her immediate relation or postal department's posts received /delivered in the applicant's name at the given address.

The declaration in Form 6 indicating the address of the previous place of residence should be mandatorily filled.

According to the CEO, as per law, only names of citizens ordinarily resident in the area concerned will be included in the voters list and hence names of shifted voters will be deleted, even if they possess EPIC.

Therefore, whenever a voter shifts residence, he/she has to apply for enrolment in the Assembly constituency of current residence and has to furnish details of previous residence without fail.