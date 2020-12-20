Special drive against traffic violators begins in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

20 December 2020 05:47 IST

Traffic police, Transport Dept. officials conduct checks

The Traffic Police and Transport Department have on Saturday launched a special drive against traffic violators.

The police and motor-vehicle inspectors conducted vehicle checks on ECR and Cuddalore Road.

K. Murugavel, SP, Traffic North-East told The Hindu that joint inspection would be conducted at different places on alternate Saturdays. On the first day, around 150 persons were issued challans. Violations were captured using body worn cameras and in case of need would be produced in court, he said. The decision was taken due to recent accidents involving two-wheeler riders and chain snatching incidents. Overspeeding was the main cause of the accidents.

In a few chain snatching cases, the culprits involved in the crime were triple riding, he said.