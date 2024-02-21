GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special darshan on birth anniversary of The Mother

February 21, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A large number of devotees at the Sri Aurobindo Ashram on Wednesday.

A large number of devotees at the Sri Aurobindo Ashram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Thousands of devotees and visitors from various corners of the country thronged the Sri Aurobindo Ashram on Wednesday on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Mirra Alfassa (known also as The Mother), the spiritual coordinator of philosopher Sri Aurobindo.

The day began with a meditation around the samadhi. The Mother’s room in the ashram was open for the devotees (this is one of the few special darshan days when devotees are allowed inside the rooms of The Mother or Sri Aurobindo).

Some of the other special days when visitors are allowed entry into the rooms include April 24 (anniversary of The Mother’s arrival); August 15 (Sri Aurobindo’s birth anniversary); November 24 (commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s attainment of spiritual experience); February 29 (every leap year) (The Mother gains spiritual experience); November 17 (The Mother’s Mahasamadhi), and December 5 (Sri Aurobindo’s Mahasamadhi).

