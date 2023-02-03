ADVERTISEMENT

Special camps on Saturday to link Aadhaar with Voter ID

February 03, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Special camps will be held at polling booths across Villupuram district between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on February 4 (Saturday) to link Aadhaar cards with voter identity cards.

District Election Officer and Collector D. Mohan said in a release that the electors could submit filled-up Form 6-B to the booth officers at the camps for linking. They can also link their Aadhaar cards with the electoral lists through www.nvsp.in and www.voterportal.eci.gov.in, by downloading the Voter Helpline mobile app or the Garuda mobile app.

