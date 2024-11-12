Special camps for voter roll revision in Villupuram

Special camps for voter roll revision are scheduled to be held for the seven Assembly segments here on November 16 and 17, and November 23 and 24.

According to the administration, residents could submit their applications seeking inclusion of name, deletion of name and incorporating corrections and change of address at the polling station locations in Villupuram district.

The draft electoral roll is being released with January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date for the inclusion of first-time voters.

The administration has appealed to eligible voters to add, delete and correct their names in the voters’ list through the application Voter Helpline App or through the Voter Service Portal website https://www.eci.gov.in to prepare error-free voters’ list.

