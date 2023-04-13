Special camps to be organised for disbursing compensation to land owners who parted with land for Tindivanam-Nagari track doubling project

April 13, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Villupuram district administration will be conducting special camps at the Tindivanam Sub-Collector office at Jakkampettai from April 17 to 19 to ensure hassle-free disbursal of the remaining part of compensation to people who had parted with their lands for the Tindivanam-Nagari track doubling project.

According to Collector C. Palani, lands had been acquired from residents in 12 villages under the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purposes Act, 1997 for the project, and about 63% of the compensation amount had been settled to the erstwhile land owners.

The district administration will be organising special camps at the office of the Tindivanam Sub-Collector from April 17 to 19 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to settle the balance compensation due to the land owners. Hence, people who had parted with their lands for their project have been asked to submit the documents, including photocopies of patta, encumbrance certificate, original property document, legal heir certificate, bank passbook, and aadhaar card in person to receive the balance compensation.