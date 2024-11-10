ADVERTISEMENT

Special camp for summary revision of electoral rolls held

Published - November 10, 2024 10:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Electoral Officer, P. Jawahar, inspects a polling station during the special camp

First of the two special camps to facilitate the summary revision of electoral rolls for the 30 Assembly constituencies of the Union Territory was completed on Sunday.

As directed by the Election Commission of India, the Election Department had earmarked special camps on weekends -- November 9, 10, 23, 24 -- for the benefit of the public.

Collector and District Election Officer A. Kulothungan supervised the process and inspected the arrangements in government schools, which have set up booths to assist voters. He also listened to the grievances of electors.

The district comprises 25 of the 30 Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory, which includes the exclaves of Mahe and Yanam.

A similar exercise was launched in the five constituencies of Karaikal.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer M. Adharsh in a press note said, Chief Electoral Officer P. Jawahar emphasised the core aim of roll purification that is envisaged by the summary revision exercise to Booth Level Officers.

Mr. Jawahar gave instructions to officials while carrying out an inspection at the polling stations in Embalam and Bahour.

The special summary revision exercise, undertaken with January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date for age eligibility, will be held until November 28. This period will be kept open for submission of name additions/deletions/corrections, claims and objections to the draft electoral roll. Mr. Jawahar appealed to the public to utilise the opportunity to enrol their names or have corrections/deletions made in the draft electoral rolls.

The existing draft electoral data as on date for the Union Territory is 10,15,379 voters -- 4,76,004 male, 5,39,222 female and 153 third gender electors.

