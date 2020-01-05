Special buses for Arudra Darshan on January 9, 10

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Villippuram Division, will operate special buses to Chidambaram in view of the Arudra Darshan at the Chidambaram Nataraja temple on January 9 and 10.
According to a release from TNSTC general manager, Villippuram Depot, around 100 buses will be operated from Villupuram depot to help devotees reach the temple.
The buses will be operated from Puducherry, Kallakurichi, Ulundurpet, Ginjee and Tirukovilur.
In a press release, the TNSTC has urged the devotees to make use of the facility.
