Special buses arranged for Union Public Service Commission aspirants

PUDUCHERRY

05 September 2021 02:20 IST

In addition to national helplines, a control room for the benefit of the candidates, which began functioning from Saturday, will be available from 8 a.m. on Sunday. The numbers for the control room are 0413 2233228/2336447.

The administration will operate special buses from the New Bus Stand as part of arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination on Sunday.

A total of 195 candidates have chosen Puducherry as their centre of examination. They will be applying for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The examination is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at the Vivekananda Higher Secondary School, Sellaperumalpet.

Special buses will be operated from 7.30 a.m. from near the police outpost and also in the return direction from the venue after the conclusion of the exam.

Advertising

Advertising

Arrangements have been made to accommodate disabled aspirants on the ground floor of the venue. Security and COVID-19 safety measures have been organised. In addition to national helplines, a control room for the benefit of the candidates, which began functioning from Saturday, will be available from 8 a.m. on Sunday. The numbers for the control room are 0413 2233228/2336447.