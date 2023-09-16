Speaker to seek CBI probe on land deal

September 16, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Speaker R. Selvam on Saturday said he was accepting the challenge of Puducherry PCC chief and MP V. Vaithilingam and would seek a CBI probe into a land deal that originated when the latter was Chief Minister.

Mr. Selvam told the media that he had asked the Assembly Secretary to draft a petition, and would also consult legal experts, for a probe by the CBI into the circumstances and terms under which land was acquired in 2009 for an Assembly complex at Thattanchavady during Mr. Vaithilingam’s Chief Ministership, and was returned to the private owner after a lapse of nine years.