Puducherry

Speaker to meet Union Ministers about new Assembly project

Speaker R. Selvam will call on Union Ministers in New Delhi to take forward the plan of constructing a legislative-cum-administrative complex in the Union Territory.

Mr. Selvam told The Hindu that he had sought an appointment with the Union Home Minister, the Finance Minister and the Urban Affairs Minister on Tuesday. “The design for the complex is ready and the file has been moved from the Assembly Secretariat for administrative approval. We want to speed up clearance so that by the end of next month work can be started,” he said.

The government proposed to construct a multi-storey building on a 14-acre site at Thattanchavady at a cost of ₹320 crore. The timeline for completing the project is 15-16 months.


